Sarfaraz Khan Creates History, Becomes Only Player To Score All His 1st 7 First-Class Tons In Excess Of 150

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan on Tuesday became the only player in the history of the game to have scored his first seven first-class hundreds in excess of 150, a feat he achieved en route to 153 off 205 balls in the second Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand. Sarfaraz has been in ominous touch in the past three seasons, having scored 1632 runs in 10 matches at an average of 148.36.

The 24-year-old has also scored at a healthy strike-rate that helped his side reach a position of dominance as he brought his third century of the season. Sarfaraz has played a key role in Mumbai playing the knockout in Ranji Trophy this season. With 704 runs in 4 matches at an average of 140.80, Sarfaraz has pretty much taken every attack to the cleaners in this edition of the league.

“Sarfaraz Khan is in unreal form in the domestic cricket. He had scored 2200+ runs with 80+ average in first class cricket. It’s high time to him to be considered for selection in Indian cricket team,” tweeted one user while another said, “I don’t think Sarfaraz Khan should be playing at this level anymore. If you are averaging 80+ while striking at 70+, you should graduate to the next level. The more you play at a level where you are heads and shoulders above the rest, the more your progress stagnates.”

The match which is being played at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur also saw Suved Parkar score a double century (252 off 447) as Mumbai declared on 647 for 8. In reply, Uttarakhand have already lost a couple of wickets and ended the second day’s play with the score on 39 for 2, still trail by 608 runs.