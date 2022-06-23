Inspiration For All: Twitter Hails Teary-Eyed Sarfaraz Khan After Stunning Century vs MP In Ranji Trophy Final | Watch

Bengaluru: Sarfaraz Khan’s run-making juggernaut continued with his fourth century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, taking Mumbai to 351/8 in 122 overs at lunch on day two of the final against Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

After being watchful on day one, Sarfaraz stood firm on day two and was rewarded for his perseverance with an unbeaten 119, which also marked the second time he crossed the 900+ runs mark in a Ranji Trophy season after amassing 928 runs in 2019/20 season, becoming just the third batter after Ajay Sharma and Wasim Jaffer to do so.

Twitter Hails Sarfaraz Khan’s Century

To break the door for an India selection one needs to hammer the door with runs and more runs. #sarfarazkhan is doing just that. His performances for @MumbaiCricAssoc are inspirational for anyone who aspires for more. Well done! shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) June 23, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan in this Ranji trophy 2022:- 275(401). 63(110). 48(72). 165(181). 153(205). 40(52). 59*(101). 134(243). 6 matches, 8 innings, 946 runs, 135.14 average, 4 Hundreds – Most runs scorer of this tournament. #RanjiTrophy2022 #sarfarazkhan pic.twitter.com/qDOWXDlla4 RADHAKRISHNAN (@RADHAKR11391382) June 23, 2022

#sarfarazkhan has the ability to be the next wicket-keeper batting sensation of #IndianCricketTeam !! Just keep up this consistency man. You have the ability to surpass Pant even. Tamoghna Das (@ReyesDeUniverso) June 23, 2022

True Warrior Let he gets more and get a chance in Team India#sarfarazkhan #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/5N1jBYbztn Deepan Chakravarthy (@DChakaravathi) June 23, 2022

Sarfaraz continued to nail his sweep against Kartikeya while timing his straight-down-the-ground drives. Though Gaurav took out Tanush Kotian’s off-stump with a peach of a delivery and Dhawal Kulkarni nicked to the keeper off Anubhav Agarwal, Sarfaraz continued to march forward despite having a nasty collision with Gaurav. He even brought out the ramp shot against Anubhav, with the ball going over the keeper and slips for a cheeky boundary.

Sarfaraz then reached his century in 190 balls by driving Kartikeya down the ground to complete a superb knock under pressure. His celebrations on reaching the three-figure mark ranged from being teary-eyed and punching the air in delight to bringing out the kabaddi thigh-five, met with thunderous cheers from the Mumbai camp and a limited number of spectators in the stadium.

After reaching the century, Sarfaraz continued to attack Kartikeya, slog-sweeping him for a six-over deep mid-wicket and was followed by Tushar Deshpande slamming a boundary down the ground as Mumbai fetched 103 runs in the session.

Madhya Pradesh was finally able to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan on 134 as Mumbai were bowled out for 374 in the second session of play on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final.

(With agency inputs)