SAT20: PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semifinal 1, At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Best players list of Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for 1st Semifinal.
My Dream11 Team Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Prediction SAT20 2023: Best players list of Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for 1st Semifinal. TOSS: The match toss between Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals will take place at 08:30 PM IST Start Time: 08 February, 09:00 PM IST Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg PRE vs PRL My Dream11 Team Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, Philip Salt Batters: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jason Roy All-Rounders: Jimmy Neesham Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje PRE vs PRL Probable XI PRE: Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little PRL: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
