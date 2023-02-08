SAT20: PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semifinal 1, At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Updated: February 8, 2023 6:48 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
TOSS: The match toss between Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals will take place at 08:30 PM IST

Start Time: 08 February, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

PRE vs PRL My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, Philip Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jason Roy

All-Rounders: Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

 

PRE vs PRL Probable XI

PRE: Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little

PRL: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

 

