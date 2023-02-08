Best players list of Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for 1st Semifinal.

The match toss between Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals will take place at 08:30 PM IST

08 February, 09:00 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

: Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, Philip Salt

: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jason Roy

Jimmy Neesham

: Adil Rashid, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.