Rahul Dravid's takeover as India coach post Ravi Shastri's tenure yielded positive results for team India as the Rohit Sharma-led side went on to extend their dominance across formats. However, the Blues failed to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England in the semis.

Post India's yet another trophy-less season, calls to have separate coaches for different formats picked momentum. Joining the debate, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his opinion and said that he feels India should have a different coach for T20 format.

According to Harbhajan, former Indian pacer, Ashish Nehra is the perfect choice for the T20I coach for India. Nehra was instrumental in Gujarat Titan's 2022 IPL campaign as he helped the team lift the title in their maiden season.

"The coach knows that the focus is on T20 cricket. Say if Ashish Nehra is the T20 coach, then he knows that his job is to make the Indian team champions in the T20 format, and Rahul Dravid knows he has to work on how the Indian team can be No.1 in Tests and ODIs," said Harbhajan at the Idea Exchange of The Indian Express.

Another name that Harbhajan finds a perfect choice for the T20I coach is Virender Sehwag, who is well-known around the globe for his fantastic approach and destructive batting style. Harbhajan also said that having two coaches should not be an issue for team India as T20 cricket needs someone who understands the concept of T20 cricket.

"Yes, you have two captains to have two coaches. Why not? Someone whose planning is different. Like England has done with Brendon McCullum. Someone like Virender Sehwag or Ashish Nehra, who worked with Gujarat Titans and Hardik Pandya, won his first tournament (IPL) as captain. So, bring someone who understands the concept of T20 and the demands of the game," the former spinner added.

However, Sehwag's coaching tenure with Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) did not go well as the team could not make it to the playoffs even once under Sehwag's tenure.