Indian teen batting star Shafali Verma maintained her number one position among women's T20 batters while New Zealand's Sophie Devine is the new joint top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings issued on Tuesday. The 17-year-old Shafali is holding onto her top rank with 759 ranking points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (716). <p></p> <p></p>Another Australian Meg Lanning is at fourth spot with 709 points while Devine also gains a place in the batting chart to jump up to number 5 with 689 points. <p></p> <p></p>Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26. This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver. <p></p> <p></p>Other gainers in the all-rounders rankings include India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Ellyse Perry and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who all gain a spot to jump to no 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies dropped down three spots to seventh. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f539; Sophie Devine reaches the pinnacle <p></p>&#x1f539; Big gains for Lizelle Lee <p></p> <p></p>Changes galore in the <a href="https://twitter.com/MRFWorldwide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MRFWorldwide</a> ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings this week &#x1f4c8; <p></p> <p></p>More details &#x1f449; <a href="https://t.co/5JdSlzVZfk">https://t.co/5JdSlzVZfk</a> <a href="https://t.co/cf7EZqQ262">pic.twitter.com/cf7EZqQ262</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1435173104691580933?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>In the batting rankings, South Africa's Lizelle Lee was the big gainer, jumping up three spots to the eighth spot in the charts. Devine also gained a spot, to reach the fifth spot. <p></p> <p></p>In the bowling list, Australia's Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach no 2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen of Australia also gained a spot to reach no 4. India's Deepti Sharma also moved up to no 6 while Poonam Yadav remained at eighth. <p></p> <p></p>Hayley Matthews, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against South Africa, has gained seven places to break into the top 15 among bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>With the third T20I between England and New Zealand coming up, it will provide the players from both sides to make further gains in the rankings.