Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has proved to be one of the most respected and popular owners in the Indian Premier League. Knowing very well that the dressing-room would be disheartened, the Kolkata Knight Riders owner came up with a motivational post for the side after their heartbreaking loss against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Hailing Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, and Dinesh Karthik for their heroics, the Bollywood star reckoned that fans and the players should not be disheartened after the loss. He also said that KKR would be back.

SRK tweeted: “Coulda…woulda…shoulda can take a backseat tonight…@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys…@Russell12A@patcummins30@DineshKarthik try and make this a habit…we will be back!!”

Coulda…woulda…shoulda can take a backseat tonight…@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys…@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit…we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3 Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021

Despite losing five wickets inside the powerplay chasing a mammoth 221 to win, the Knight Riders fought back to get the game down to the last over thanks to good contributions from Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, and Pat Cummins at the back end.

With a solitary win and three losses in four games, KKR finds themselves in a spot of bother but the owner believes there is nothing to worry about after the fight KKR showed tonight. He is confident the side would bounce back.