Shane Warne’s Son Jackson Warne Fulfills Dad’s Long Lasting Dream

Las Vegas: Late Australia Cricketer Shane Warne’s sudden demise left the cricket fraternity in shock. The veteran passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Shane Warne was a great admirer of sports. Apart from cricket, he had great interests in golf, football and poker.

When Warne was alive, he promised to travel to Las Vegas and participate in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker with his son Jackson. Warne’s untimely demise meant that his wish could not be fulfilled. However, his son Jackson Warne was keen to accomplish the promise made by his father. This week, Jackson reached Las Vegas and participated in the World Series of Poker, creating an emotional moment for their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Warne (@jacksonwarne18)

Warne’s daughter Brook revealed that Warne wanted to participate in the poker tournament with Jackson. “This has been a dream of his since he first started to play the game,” Brooke said in an Instagram story.

“Dad and Jacko were supposed to be there this year playing side by side.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Jackson to be playing today. You are going to do Dad and all of us so proud. I know Dad will be with you in spirit all the way.”

Jackson also posted an emotional note on Instagram after participating in the tournament. “This [coming] trip was meant to be the first time playing at the WSOP main event with my best friend and dad,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Missing you so much and wish you were here playing with me. I’ll make you proud.” Jackson won a staggering $A130,000 in the event.