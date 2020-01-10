Not just with the ball, but West Indies cricketer Sheldon Cottrell proved that he can wield the willow as well as and when necessary. On Thursday, Cottrell smashed a penultimate ball six to take West Indies over the line against Ireland in the second ODI at Barbados. The 30-year-old pacer also made a unique feat his own by becoming the first No 11 batsman in the history of ODI cricket to finish a chase with a six.

Cottrell also had to survive a couple of runout scares in the final over before he had his moment. It was a widish delivery from Mark Adair and Cottrell threw the kitchen sink at it. It came off the outside half of the bat and the power took it over the ropes. With the six, West Indies not only sealed the match but also the series 2-0. Once he hit the six, the dressing-room was elated as they were cheering Cottrell and basking in the win.

Here is the shot:

Cottrell then finishes the game off with a six, gifting West Indies the one wicket win Cricket is the gift that keeps on giving #WIvIRE pic.twitter.com/npis8kmh0T Nathan Williamson (@NathW1997) January 10, 2020

Alzarri Joseph bagged the man of the match for picking four wickets in his spell which helped West Indies reduce Ireland to 237 for nine.