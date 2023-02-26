Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has recently spoken and presented his opinion on the future captain of the Pakistan team. Akhtar thinks all-rounder Shadab Khan is the perfect choice to replace Babar Azam in white-ball format.

Akhtar praised Shadab, calling him a 'smart kid' and was impressed with Shadab's efforts on his batting, bowling and fitness, which transformed him very well. "Shadab is a very smart kid when it comes to cricket skills. He wants to improve, which is a very good thing.

"He is ready to accept his mistakes and rectify them. In past two years, he has worked really hard on his bowling and his fitness has improved as well. He wants to look good and speaks well. In times to come, he is not a bad option for captaincy for Pakistan in white-ball cricket," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab is currently playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is leading Islamabad United, who are sitting second in the points table, winning three out of the four matches they have played so far.

"Shadab is a great captain and future of Pakistan cricket. I think Shadab is an aggressive captain with a balanced team, great batting line-up and a great attitude. Shadab and Azhar Mahmood (as coach) are looking great, and they can win the PSL 8 trophy, added Shoaib to support his opinion.

The 24-year-old has become an integral part of Pakistan's team in no time and has currently played 53 ODIs, in which he has scored 596 runs and has taken 86 wickets as well.