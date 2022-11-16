New Delhi: Pakistan lost the chance to win their second ever T20 World Cup following the 5-wicket loss against Jos Buttler’s England in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. The Pakistani bowling line-up performed astonishingly well and almost took the game away from the English side despite only having 137 runs to defend.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan made it into the finals of T20 World Cup 2022 despite losing their first two matches of the super 12 stage. Netherlands’ upset victory over South Africa opened the doors of semi-finals for them. The former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was impressed with the performance and said they would only get better.

Akhtar on his YouTube channel said “It’s ok guys, I stand with you Pakistan. Shaheen’s injury was a turning point. I wanted the match to go to the last over. It was unfortunate but it’s ok. You have made me happy because Pakistan put up a marvellous fight tonight. India’s bowling couldn’t save them from this England batting line-up, they couldn’t take one wicket. It was a seaming track tonight and Pakistan gave them trouble.”

He told them not to feel disappointed as they would only get better from here. He said “Pull your chin up. Your heads should be high, there is no reason to be demoralized. It’s been a good battle. Just be strict with your team selection and fitness regime. Next year, there’s another World Cup in India (next year). I am telling you guys, whoever wants to be the hero, go and lift the trophy at Wankhede Stadium and bring it back to Pakistan. This is a challenge for you. Go, work on your fitness and there’s the 50-over World Cup in India. That should be our World Cup. Pick up yourself, train hard and the next World Cup is ours”