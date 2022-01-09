<strong>Cape Town:</strong> Under-fire Ajinkya Rahane - who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings - got among the runs in the second essay at Johannesburg and now, with the regular captain, Virat Kohli set to return - will the former face the axe? Senior Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons it would be unfair to drop Rahane to make way for Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>While speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said: "The good thing that happened in the Johannesburg Test was that runs came from Ajinkya Rahane's bat in the second innings. I hope Ajinkya Rahane is given another chance in Cape Town. It should not happen that Virat Kohli comes in and Ajinkya Rahane is made to sit out." <p></p><div class="sportskeeda-embed" data-src="youtube"></div>