Shubman Gill 'Thanks Universe' For Winning IPL 2023 Orange Cap But ‘Job Is Not Done Yet’

Shubman Gill opened about his feeling after sensational performance during IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is the top run scorer of IPL 2023 and Orange Cap holder this season. He has smashed three centuries this season. With 851 runs in 16 matches, Shubman is currently averaging a whopping 60.79.

In an interview with News 18, Shubman thanked universe for he support but he still feels like his job is not done yet.

"It's been great, and very fortunate, I thank the universe. But every time, like today, I have this feeling that the job is not done yet. Every time I perform and do well, the next morning, I have this feeling that the job is not done yet. Once IPL finishes, World Test Championship start. Once WTC is over, Asia Cup will be there. Once Asia Cup is over, you'll be like 'Oh, the World Cup is here'. So there is always something in my mind that I look forward to and (feel) the job is not done yet. But it's been a great year so far for me and I'm really fortunate and really happy for that," Shubman Gill said.

"It's been a busy year for me, but I don't really consider practising and playing as busy because that's something that I've grown up with and that's something I have been doing my whole life. It actually charges me up, but it's been a busy year. It's going to get busier with WTC and the World Cup coming this year and it's going to be a really fun and exciting year for me," he added.