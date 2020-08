SKN vs GUY Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 11:45 PM IST August 30

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Kitts and Nevis Patriot

The Hero CPL T20 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday (August 29) was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, Jamaica Tallawahs managed 147/6 courtesy opener Glenn Phillips’ 61-ball 79. In response, SKN lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 110 in 19.4 overs. For Jamaica Tallawahs, Carlos Brathwaite took three wickets.

SKN vs GUY TOSS – 11:15 PM IST

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval

SKN vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Ross Taylor, Imran Tahir (c), Chris Lynn (vc), Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Ish Sodhi

SKN vs GUY Full Squads

SKN: Chris Lynn, Kieran Powell, Denesh Ramdin(wk), Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Sohail Tanvir, Colin Archibald, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton

GUY: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chris Green(c), Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

