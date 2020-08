SKN vs JAM Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 11:45 PM IST August 29

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Kitts and Nevis Patriot

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday (August 27) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 110/9. For St Lucia Zouks, Mohammad Nabi took a five-wicket haul. In response, St Lucia Zouks batted sensibly and crossed the line with six wickets and 32 balls remaining.

SKN vs JAM TOSS – 11:15 PM IST

Match Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval

SKN vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin (c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Chris Lynn, Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Mujeeb ur Rahman (vc), Rayad Emrit

SKN vs JAM Full Squads

SKN: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

JAM: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Mujeeb ur Rahman

