SL vs BAN, 2nd Test Live Streaming Cricket – When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Live Stream Online And on TV in India

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 2nd Test match Live Streaming Cricket

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw as almost 1300 runs were scored and only 17 wickets were taken collectively by both teams. The pitch didn’t offer much assistance as both the team piled on the runs. Bangladesh declared after scoring 541 runs in their first innings whereas Sri Lanka was able to amass 648 runs. Mominul Haque, Shanto, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva scored big centuries and they will look to continue the good show. It will be a good chance for both the teams to end the season on a high.

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be played on 29th April.

What are the timings for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will begin at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama/Lakshan Sandakan.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.

SL vs BAN SQUADS:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Yasir Ali, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim.