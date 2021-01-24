England captain Joe Root registered his name in the record books with a majestic century against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test match at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Root continued his golden patch with bat and slammed 186 runs to put England in a fighting position in the game. Root has now scored 19 centuries in Test cricket out if which eight came away from home and a third in Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>Root surpassed the tally of legendary batsmen David Gower and Kevin Pietersen to become the fourth-highest run-getter for England in Test cricket. The England batsman has scored 8238 runs in 99 matches at a sublime average of 49.62. While Gower has scored 8231 runs during his Test career, flamboyant Pietersen amassed 8181 runs for the Three Lions. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Root slammed 228 in the first innings of opening Test and with 186, it's the first time in his career when he has scored triple-digit score in back to back Tests. The England captain also became the 12th batsman to slam a century while playing his 99th Test match. <p></p> <p></p>At Stumps, England were 339-9 trailing by 42 runs as Jack Leach and James Anderson will try to cover up the gap on Monday morning. <p></p> <p></p>Root stitched crucial partnerships with Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler and Dom Bess to put lead England's fightback in the game. While for Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya picked up a seven-wicket haul to dismantle England's batting line-up.While apart from Root, Buttler also made a crucial contribution with 55 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Root for the century and rated it amongst one of the great. "One of the GREAT Test 100s @root66 !!!! #Rrrrrrooooooottttttt #SLvENG," Vaughan tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>Above Root on the list of highest run-getter for England are former England captain Alastair Cook who is at the top with 12,472 Test runs, followed by Graham Gooch, who has 8,900 runs and Alec Stewart (8,463).