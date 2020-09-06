SLZ vs JAM Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 11:45 PM IST September 6, Sunday

SLZ vs JAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 game between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents on Saturday (September 5) was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, Jamaica Tallawahs scored 161/4 in 20 overs courtesy fifties from Jermaine Blackwood (74) and Andre Russell (54). In reply, Barbados Tridents rode on skipper Jason Holder’s 69 to seal the deal with seven wickets and 10 balls remaining.

SLZ vs JAM TOSS – 11:15 PM IST

Match Starts At: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

SLZ vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips (wk), Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nabi (c), Andre Russell (vc), Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Scott Kuggeleijn, Veerasammy Permaul

SLZ vs JAM Full Squads

SLZ: Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher(wk), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Javelle Glenn

JAM: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips(wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards, Ramaal Lewis, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLZ Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more