SLZ vs TKR Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of Hero CPL T20 Match

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SLZ vs TKR at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad: In an exciting and one of the most-awaited battles of Hero CPL T20 2020, St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) will face Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in match no.13 at the Queen’s Park Oval cricket ground on Wednesday, August 26. The of Caribbean Premier League SLZ vs TKR match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It’s the clash between the teams that occupy the top two spots in the CPL points table. Knight Riders are currently unbeaten in the tournament and have won all their matches so far. TKR played their last match against the Barbados Tridents and comfortably won the match by 19 runs.

On the other hand, St. Lucia Zouks currently occupy the second position on the points table and will be looking to put up a strong show against Knight Riders. The Zouks come into the match having won their previous encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors and will look to carry on their winning momentum and occupy the top spot on the points table. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST) – August 26.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

SLZ vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Darren Bravo, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran (VC), Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine (C), Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Chemar Holder.

SLZ vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks: Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Chemar Holder, Zahir Khan, and Kesrick Williams.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Khary Pierre, Dwayne Bravo, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, and Fawad Ahmed.

SLZ vs TKR Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

