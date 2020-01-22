Rated highly for her incredible skillset and consistent performances at the world stage, Smriti Mandhana has carved a niche for herself in the hearts and minds of cricket fans around the world. Despite winning the ‘ICC Woman Cricketer of the Year’, Mandhana knows about challenges related to women’s cricket and is not bothered by the difference in salary when compared to her male counterparts.

Mandhana, the former world number one ODI batswoman, touched on the contentious issue of pay parity on Wednesday during an event in Mumbai. “We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men’s cricket. The day women’s cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can’t say that”, Mandhana was quoted by PTI.

The 23-year-old also spoke about the structure and the revenue share which is generated by men’s cricket. The male cricketers in the top bracket on BCCI central contracts list are entitled to an annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore, while a female cricketer in the highest category gets Rs 50 lakh for the same period.

“I don’t think any of the teammates is thinking about this gap because the only focus right now is to win matches for India, get the crowd coming in, get the revenue. That is the thing which we are aiming for and if that happens all other things are going to fall in place,” she added.

“And for that, we need to perform. It is unfair on our part to say that we need the same pay, it is not right. So I don’t think I want to comment on that gap.”

India will play a tri-series before the World T20 begins in Australia and Mandhana feels that the tournament is important to finalise the team composition right for the big event next month.

“Most of them (the players) have played in Australia, so I think with India A touring Australia last month, that is also going to be a big help (as) four-five players were part of that team as well.

“But the tri-series is going to be a really important tournament, thinking about the team composition,” Mandhana said.

Mandhana said the team has been planning for the World T20 in the last one year. “…it is quite exciting. Looking forward to playing this World Cup with this team as it is new team with a mixture of experienced and new players,” she said.

Mandhana also said that she idolises Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara and men’s team skipper Virat Kohli.