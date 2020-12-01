SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 21

Dream11 Team Prediction

SOC vs AUK: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 21:

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUK vs SOC, ECS T10 – Malta 2020, Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC ECS T10 – Malta, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – AUK vs SOC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Malta 2020.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta match toss between Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST December 1.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUK vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Keeper Avinash Dileep, Gopal Thakur

Batters Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat (c), Michael Goonetilleke

All-Rounders Basil George (vc), Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram

Bowlers Bose Paul, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal

AUK vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (C), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny.

Southern Crusaders CC: Gaurav Maithani (wk), Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Indika Thilan Perera, Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal

SOC vs AUK Squads

Atlas UTC Knights CC (AUK): Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj SalikuSOC Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Southern Crusaders CC (SOC): Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUK Dream11 Team/ SOC Dream11 Team/ Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Malta/ Online Cricket Tips and more.