SOM vs WAS Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of English T20 Blast 2020 Match

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Somerset vs Warwickshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s SOM vs WAS at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton: In the upcoming English T20 Blast match on Friday evening, Somerset County will square off against Warwickshire in the Central Group match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The T20 Blast Somerset vs Warwickshire match will begin at 11 PM IST – September 4. Somerset occupy the third spot in the Central Group points table. The team have registered two victories out of four matches they have played so far. With one match being washed out due to rain, Somerset suffered a defeat in a solitary outing. On the other hand, Warwickshire will look to bag their second victory in the competition. Warwickshire have suffered two defeats in the competition, with one game being abandoned due to bad weather.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Somerset vs Warwickshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

SOM vs WAS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies

Batsmen: Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Tom Abell, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel, Craig Overton, Josh Davey

SOM vs WAS Probable Playing XIs

Somerset: Steve Davies (wk), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess.

Warwickshire: Michael Burgess (wk), Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Adam Hose, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon Dalby.

SOM vs WAS SQUADS

Somerset: Babar Azam, Steven Davies (wk), James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Edward Byrom, Lewis Gregory (C), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Craig Overton, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby.

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (wk), Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Ian Bell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Alex Thomson, Vikai Kelley.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOM Dream11 Team/ WAS Dream11 Team/ Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction/ Warwickshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.