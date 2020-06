Somerset Have Cancelled New Zealand Allrounder Corey Anderson's T20 Blast Contract

English county club Somerset have scrapped their contract with New Zealand allrounder Corey Anderson in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Competitive cricket across the world has been brought to a halt due to the ongoing health crisis with several cricket boards and clubs battling financial storm.

The 29-year-old had been re-signed by the club for the upcoming season.

“The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented,” Somerset’s Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said on Friday.

Domestic cricket season in England has been delayed indefinitely although international cricket is set for a return in July.

Anderson has played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20is since making international debut in 2012. However, slump in form and fitness issues have meant he has fallen behind in the pecking order having last played an international game in November 2018.

He now majorly plays T20 cricket.

“I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision. It’s obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however this decision provides Corey and the Club with clarity in a time of uncertainty,” Hurry said.