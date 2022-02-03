New Delhi: India’s two of the dependable batters in Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are out of form lately and both of the premium batsmen in the longest format of the game for the Men in Blue has been subjected to a lot of criticisms for their dismal performances. BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly believes that India’s middle-order duo can get back to form if they go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs in the domestic circuit.

For the BCCI President, the Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament, which will give the pair a good opportunity to get their mojo back. A lot of players including himself have gone back to the domestic circuit to make a comeback in the national team.

“Yeah, they are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs, which I am sure they will. I don’t see any problem [for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket]. Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament, and we have all played the tournament,” Ganguly told to Sportstar.

The ex India captain reckons, it won’t be a problem for the batters to go back and play domestic games.

“So, they, too, will go back there and perform. They have played the tournament in the past when they were only playing Test cricket and were not part of the ODI or limited-overs team. So, that won’t be a problem,” he added.

The Ranji trophy after a 1-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be making it’s comeback, starting off with the league phase from February 16th.