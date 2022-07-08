Shocking! South Africa Batter Announces Sudden Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Johannesburg: Destructive South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Lee took to her social media accounts and confirmed the development. The swashbuckling opener represented South Africa in 100 WODIs, 82 WT20Is and 2 Tests, scoring 3315, 1896 and 42 runs respectively. She also hit four centuries and 36 fifties in a stellar career.

Lee took the decision ahead of the three-match ODI series against England that gets underway on 11th July in Northampton. The 30-year-old won the Women’s Player Of The Year Award in January this year and decided to end her career at the peak of her form, which can be seen as a brave call.

“It is with a lot of mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from international cricket. From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level. Over the past 8 years I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas,” Lee said in an official statement released by Cricket South Africa.

“I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career and will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world. It has been an incredible journey and it would not have been possible without everyone who has supported me during my international career. I want to thank my family, especially my wife Tanja for all the sacrifices they have made for me to live out my dream to represent my country,” she added.

“My fellow Proteas teammates, thank you for the wonderful memories we have made together. You have made this journey incredible, and I could not have done this without you. I will always be supporting you; we will always be rising together”, the statement further read.

“Lastly to my fans, I am the person I am because of the love and support you have given me throughout my international career. I look forward to continuing this journey with you in the different leagues around the world,” she concluded.

Lee is not the only South African player to retire this year. In April this year, Mignon Du Preez also announced her retirement from Test and ODI cricket. However, she will be available for selection in T20Is. The twin retirements are a big setback for South Africa head of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.