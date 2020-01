South Africa Penalised 6 ICC World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate

Adding insult to injury, South Africa have been penalised six ICC World Test Championship points and fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate against England in the fourth Test match at the Wanderers.

Faf du Plessis-led brigade were found three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth official Allahdien Palekar.

Du Plessis pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC release clarified.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short.”

“We need pace in RSA, to fill the shoes of Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn. He’s landed the ball in the same area, so he’s got pace and control. Beuran Hendricks got five in this Test so this is a young group and the consistency will come to them slowly. We didn’t put enough runs on the board, and very unfortunate for Rassie not to get a hundred today,” du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

The captain also heaped praise on the retiring Vernon Philander. “Thanks to Vernon for his services to the Proteas. I’m also very sad that this game wasn’t the fairy-tale ending that he deserves. We’d like to sit in the dressing room and cherish this moment and celebrate his career for South Africa. 10+ years away from family, that’s a lot of time away and a lot of dedication for South African cricket,” he said.