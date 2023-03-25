Advertisement
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
West Indies has shown potential in the ODI series under the leadership of Shai Hope, who smacked a remarkable tonne in the 2nd ODI.
Centurion: As the ODI series between South Africa and West Indies has been drawn (1-1), both the teams will look forward to winning the T20I series. West Indies has shown potential in the ODI series under the leadership of Shai Hope, who smacked a remarkable tonne in the 2nd ODI. It would be exciting to see who will bag the T20I series.
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I Date And Venue
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on March 25. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I TV Channels And Live Streaming
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I can be watched on Sonyliv app. Sony Sports network will broadcast the SA vs WI T20I series in India.
South Africa vs West Indies Probable playing XI:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer/Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Yannic Cariah.
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for West Indies Tour Of South Africa, At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 05:30 PM IST
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for West Indies Tour Of South Africa, At SuperSport Park, Centurion 4:30 PM IST
