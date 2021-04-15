IPL has always been about cricket meets glamour. On Wednesday, Kavya Maran, CEO of the SRH franchise, who is quite popular as the ‘mystery girl’ was almost in tears after Bangalore edged Hyderabad in a thriller in Chennai by six runs. The images of Kavya have gone viral on social space as fans feel heartbroken.

Kavya is actively involved with the ‘Orange Army’ and is also regularly seen attending matches in the stadium, clad in the orange jersey.

Here is how her pictures of disappointment going viral on social space:

Warner should open with Bairstow & also have to bring back Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar are very disappointing, instead chances should be given to youngsters like Garg & Abhishek. . CAN’T WATCH HER LIKE THIS AGAIN! 😞😞#KaviyaMaran #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZWMbchuO2r Nirmal Kumar 🇮🇳 (@nirmal_indian) April 14, 2021

State of all SRH fans after SRH lost this game ( or after that brain fade moment of Manish getting out ) Again 🎥 👨 deserves all Credits … #KavyaMaran #SRH #ipl2021 https://t.co/QBYH3W34QD pic.twitter.com/hMobEWUmiX Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) April 14, 2021

Glenn Maxwell was the man of the match for his brilliant 59 off 41 balls on a tricky Chennai wicket. With the win, RCB goes top of the points table with two wins in two games, while SRH has played two and lost two.

The Hyderabad franchise would like to bounce back with a win to get their campaign started. The Hyderabad franchise would play their next match against Mumbai Indians on April 17.