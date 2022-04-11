Mumbai: Things did not go the way Gujarat Titans would have like on Monday as they lost by eight wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The loss also brought an end to their winning streak of four games. As the leader of the pack, Hardik did not look to be in a good space as he was spotted yelling at his bowlers and his fielders during the game.

The incident took place when Rahul Tripathi hit Darshan Nalkande for a boundary through the covers region in the 10th over of the Hyderabad innings. Hardik seemed to have lost his cool on the fielder in the cover boundary because he felt the player was late to react.

Here is the video of Hardik losing his cool:

For the Titans, Hardik played the perfect captains knock as he hit 50* off 42 balls to help Gujarat post 162 for seven.