In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL 2021 two out of form teams Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against each other to change their fortunes at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday evening. The VIVO IPL SRH vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 PM IST September 26. Sunrisers resumed the IPL 2021 campaign on a dull note with a humiliating 8-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers’ batsmen disappoint big time but they will look to bounce back on Sharjah which has always been a heaven for the batters. On the other side, PBKS also resumed their campaign with a loss but it was a close one as they threw the match in the final over against Rajasthan Royals after dominating it for 19 overs.

What are the timings of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match ?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 25.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match being played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match ?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match ?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match will be available for streaming on Disney Hotstar + and JioTV.

What are the probable playing XI for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match ?

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel and Arshdeep Singh.