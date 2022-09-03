SL vs AFG T20I in Sharjah: Weather Forecast

Sharjah: Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in their first fixture of the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Sri Lanka narrowly won their last group game against Bangladesh and will hope to find their best form against Afghanistan in an important match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan have shown remarkable performance in the tournament so far and will be a tough nut to crack for Sri Lanka. They won comfortably against Sri Lanka in their group stage fixture and will look to continue the good form in the Super Four stage as well.

As per weather.com, the temperature will be 29 degrees Celcius and the humidity will be 56%. The wind direction will be North East and the speed will be 14 km/hr.

SL vs AFG T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs AFG T20I Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is not a high-scoring ground. The pitch will have some assistance for the bowlers and both teams will look to exploit that during the match.

Toss Timing

The flick of the coin will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.