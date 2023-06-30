Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

Updated: June 30, 2023 11:20 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Today Match Live Streaming: The 22nd World Cup qualifier match will be played between former champions Sri Lanka and the Netherlands on June 30 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. SL sits at the top of the points table as they won all four of their group matches. whereas the Netherlands came second in Group A after winning three out of four games.

In total, both teams have played three ODIs so far, with SL winning all three games.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a batter's pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first and go for big shots. The match will be a high-scoring contest between SL and Ned.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temperature rise upto around 24 degree celcius with wind speed of 19 km/h. As it is a sunny day in Bulawayo, There is no chance of rain.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

SL vs NED: Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt

 

 

