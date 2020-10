SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today's Rebel WBBL Match 6

SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 1 toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – October 26 in India.

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

SS-W vs AS-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Marizanne Kapp, Stafanie Taylor, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Madeline Penna, Ellie Falconer, Annie O’Neil

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W): Suzie Bates, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Tegan McPharlin, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Ellie Falconer, Annie O’Neil, Darice Brown, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Madeline Penna, Laura Wolvaardt

Sydney Sixers (SS-W): Ellyse Perry (c), Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Alyssa Healy (wk), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes and Hayley Silver-Holmes.

