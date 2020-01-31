Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Qualifier STA vs SIX: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Stoinis (c), Nic Maddinson, Josh Phillippe (WK), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Ben Dwarshius, Clint Hinchliffe, Sean Abbott, Haris Rauf

STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb (WK), Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Steven O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain Options: Josh Phillippe, Steve Smith

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch(w), Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf, Daniel Worrall, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain

