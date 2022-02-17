New Delhi: After serving Chennai Super Kings for 12 seasons, the defending IPL champions decided not to buy Suresh Raina in the IPL Mega Auction, which created a massive stir in the Indian cricketing fraternity. The 4th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL will not be participating in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league as he didn’t manage to win any bid from any of the ten franchises.

Former New Zealand international and now commentator, Simon Doull opines that when someone loses the loyalty of MS Dhoni, it’s very unlikely that the player will be welcomed back.

“There are 2 to 3 parts to it. He lost his loyalty in the UAE. We don’t need to go into why that was but you know there’s enough speculation about that, so he lost the loyalty. Of all the team, he lost the loyalty of MS Dhoni. So once you do that, you are very very unlikely to be welcomed back. He’s not fit and he is scared of the short ball”, Doull told to Cricbuzz.

CEO of Chennai Super Kings Kasi Viswanathan said that Raina has been a great asset for the team but considering his poor form, he will not fit into the MS Dhoni-led side.

“Missing out on Raina…He has been a great asset for the side earlier. Considering the current form, he did not fit into the side,” Viswanathan told PTI.

Suresh Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 matches, which includes one century and 39 half-centuries and have also scalped 25 wickets during that span of time.