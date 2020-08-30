SUS vs HAM Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At County Ground, Hove, August 30 6:30 PM IST Sunday

SUS vs HAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 game between Durham and Nottinghamshire on Saturday (August 29) was won by the former. Opting to bat first, Durham scored 181/3 riding on fifties from A Lees and G Clark. In reply, Joe Clarke’s unbeaten 100 helped Nottinghamshire cross the line with six wickets and 20 balls remaining. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the final will take place on October 3 all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

SUS vs HAM TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

SUS vs HAM My Dream11 Team

Lewis McManus (wk), George Munsey, Sam Northeast, Luke Wright, Phil Salt (c), James Fuller, Ravi Bopara (vc), David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Chris Wood, Danny Briggs

Sussex vs Hampshire Full Squads

SUS: Philip Salt(w), Luke Wright(c), Harry Finch, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Ben Brown, Mitchell Claydon, David Wiese

HAM: Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Sam Northeast(c), Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus(w), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUS Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team/ Sussex Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more