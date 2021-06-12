SUS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match At County Ground, Hove June 12 11:00 PM IST Tuesday

Sussex vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 English T20 Blast Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SUS vs HAM at County Ground, Hove: Dream11 English T20 Blast tournament.

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Sussex lock horns against Hampshire at the County Ground in Hove on Saturday. Sussex have had a decent start to their T20 Blast campaign, with the likes of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan impressing with the ball. Hampshire had an indifferent start to their T20 Blast campaign earlier in the week and will be looking to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

SUS vs HAM TOSS TIME: 11:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

ESS vs HAM My Dream11 Team

P Salt, J Vince, D Rawlins, D Short, L Dawson, D Wiese, G Garton, W Beer, C Jordan, C Wood and M Crane

Captain: D Short. Vice-captain: G Garton

ESS vs HAM Probable XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane and Brad Wheal

Sussex

Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan (c), Archie Lenham, George Garton, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe and Aaron Thomason

ESS vs HAM Squads

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Tom Scriven, Brad Taylor

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Philip Salt (wk), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Haines, Travis Head, Sean Hunt, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Stiaan van Zyl

