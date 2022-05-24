Kolkata: The cash-rich Indian Premier League is widely regarded as the best T20 league in the world, but ex-English stalwart David Lloyd thinks otherwise. Lloyd, who has been a part of the broadcasting unit in the IPL knows the nuances of the league well. During a recent conversation on ESPNCricinfo, Lloyd said that IPL benefits the already wealthy, unlike T20 Blast.

“I have worked on the IPL, but it is a private enterprise and benefiting already wealthy people. The T20 Blast is for the people and bringing money into the game. That’s a major factor for me in saying it is the best. The IPL fits an Indian audience because the players are Gods out there, but it is deadly serious,” Lloyd said.