Lancashire and Yorkshire played a thrilling game in the Ongoing T20 Blast. It was a closely fought game which resulted in a tie. A brilliant half-century by Phil Salt (59 off 41), backed by vital contributions from Tim David (35) and Liam Livingstone (23) helped Lancashire post a healthy 183-7.

Yorkshire lost a few early wickets and at one point were reeling at 56-3 in the seventh over. However, a 115 run partnership between Tom Kohler-Cadmore (67 off 50) and Harry Brooks (72 off 48) set Yorkshire for a win. Both players lost their wickets in quick succession, leaving Yorkshire 13 runs to score in the final over for a win. Yorkshire could only score 12 in the over as the match ended in a tie.

Meanwhile, what caught the attention of the fans was a hilarious incident in the final over of the match. With six needed off the final two balls, Richard Gleeson bowled a high full-toss to Shadab Khan, who hit it straight in the air towards mid-off. Dane Vilas ran forward in an attempt to take the catch but lost his trousers in the process, leaving commentators in splits. “The catch goes down and he lost his trousers, Dane Vilas. It is all happening,” said one of the commentators.

If the #RosesT20 didn’t have enough drama… Dane Vilas had an unfortunate moment 😂#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/WBq2gSpMRx Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the tied match meant that Yorkshire stayed second in the North Group points table, with a win and a loss in two games. Meanwhile, Lancashire moved up to seventh after the tied game. Yorkshire will next take on Leicestershire on 29th May in Leeds while Lancashire will take on Worcestershire on the same day in Manchester.