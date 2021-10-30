<strong>Sharjah, Oct 30: </strong>South Africa came back from behind to defeat Sri Lanka in a thrilling contest to register their second win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Kagiso Rabada and David Miller stepped up when it really mattered as they both pulled of big shots towards the end of the match to take the Proteas home. <p></p> <p></p>South Africa lost openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock in the fourth over by Dushmantha Chameera While Hendricks was rapped on the back pad, de Kock got a top edge on the pull, pouched by the bowler himself. <p></p> <p></p>There was some frantic running between the wickets when captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were at the crease. One of those instances resulted in a mix-up between the batters, culminating in the run-out of van der Dussen in the eighth over as Dasun Shanaka hit the stumps directly at non-strikers end. <p></p> <p></p>Bavuma had a 47-run partnership off 42 balls with Aiden Markram before Wanindu Hasaranga struck with the second hat-trick of the tournament. Hasaranga started off by clean bowling Markram with a googly in the 15th over. After a quiet over from Maheesh Theekshana, Bavuma whacked a gigantic six off Chameera. <p></p> <p></p>But Hasaranga struck wickets on the first two balls of the innings to complete his hat-trick. Bavuma picked out deep mid-wicket, who leapt in the air to take the catch. On the very next ball, Dwaine Pretorius slogged straight to long-on. <p></p> <p></p>Kagiso Rabada hit Chameera for a six over long-off in the 19th over yielding ten runs. With 15 needed off the final over, David Miller smacked Lahiru Kumara for back-to-back sixes before Rabada finished off in style with an edge past the keeper. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: Sri Lanka 142 all out in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 72, Charith Asalanka 21, Tabraiz Shamsi 3/17, Dwaine Pretorius 3/17) lost to South Africa 146/6 in 19.5 overs (Temba Bavuma 46, David Miller 23 not out, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/20, Dushmantha Chameera 2/27) by four wickets. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>