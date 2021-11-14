Dubai: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson conceded that the defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final did hurt them after having headed into the big-ticket clash with a lot of expectations on Sunday. Williamson said his players showed big heart in the T20 World Cup with their performances in the showpiece event but since it did not result in a title, they are “feeling it a bit.”

“There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to Australia again. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we’re feeling it a bit. “There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn’t get the job done,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Williamson himself led the New Zealand charge with a majestic 85-run knock after his side struggled in the first half of their innings.

New Zealand managed only 57 runs in first 10 overs and that pegged them back a bit but Williamson’s incredible effort still powered Black Caps to a fighting total – 172/4 in 20 overs.

The 31-year-old said the pitch behaviour did play a part in their slow run-rate. “We were trying to get a platform, the surface was holding a fraction. Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total, only to be chased superbly. They’re a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on. ”

Williamson was gracious in defeat, saying that Australia were clinical with their chase and thoroughly deserved to be the champions.

“I thought the efforts that went in were outstanding. The guys worked hard towards what was a competitive total. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to create many opportunities and get those breakthroughs. It was a little bit frustrating.”

“I think we have seen the conditions throughout. They have been fairly consistent and the ball did skid on a little bit. But Aussies were outstanding in their chase and very clinical. They have had a fantastic campaign and thoroughly deserved that (title),” Williamson added in the post-final press conference.

Williamson signed off by saying that Australia was good enough to put them under pressure, depriving his bowlers of taking crucial wickets when needed the most. “The bowling attack has been a strong point for us throughout this whole competition. You’re having to adjust from venue to venue, team to team, and that’s the nature of playing in a tournament sport. Tonight, you can always look at little bits that you want to do a little bit better.”

New Zealand’s next international assignment is a three-match T20I series against India, starting from Wednesday in Jaipur. After the T20Is, the Black Caps will participate in two Tests to be played in Kanpur and Mumbai.