Melbourne: England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win their second T20 World Cup Trophy. This was also the first outing for Jos Buttler in an ICC tournament as a skipper and he marked it by winning the tournament. Ben Stokes’ maiden T20I half-century helped England complete the low-scoring chase with an over remaining.

Curran won the player of the match and player of the tournament for his astonishing bowling performance throughout the tournament. He grabbed 13 wickets in 7 matches and was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Virat Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 296 runs and an astonishing batting average of 98.66.

There are some interesting and coincidental stats following the T20 World Cup 2022 final that would leave cricket fans amazed. The English white ball skipper Jos Buttler and Pakistan star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan have the exact same amount of T20I runs.

After the final, Both Rizwan and Buttler have 2494 runs. Buttler reached this mark in 87 matches, while it only took 74 matches for Rizwan. The final between England and Pakistan was also the 13th occasion where the Pakistani skipper and wicketkeeper opened the innings for Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

It was both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on all 13 occasions. 6 of them were in the 2021 edition when Pakistan’s campaign came to an end in the semi-finals with a loss against Australia and this time they opened the innings for Pakistan in 7 matches including the final.