T20 World Cup 2022: Cricket Fraternity Reacts To ENG’s Win Over PAK In T20 World Cup Final
England

Melbourne: England became the T20 World Champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. Ben Stokes stood till the end and ensured the victory for English side. Jos Buttler lead his team to a T20 World Cup win in his first ICC tournament as a skipper.

England didn’t get the perfect start in the low-scoring chase and lost 3 wickets in the powerplay itself. The star English all-rounder Ben Stokes stood till the end and ensured that the English side would win the T20 World Cup. He played a match winning unbeaten knock of 52 runs in 49 balls.

 

Sam Curran won both the player of the match and player of the tournament for his astonishing bowling performance in the final and throughout the tournament. Curran’s performance with ball was the real game changer for England. He grabbed 3 wickets in four overs and just gave 12 runs. He grabbed a total of 13 wickets in the tournament.

The cricket fraternity congratulated the Jos Buttler-led English side for the win. Pakistani cricketers depicted their sadness. Shoaib Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji. Mohammad Hafeez thanked Babar Azam and Co for ther performance.