<strong>Melbourne: </strong>England became the T20 World Champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. Ben Stokes stood till the end and ensured the victory for English side. Jos Buttler lead his team to a T20 World Cup win in his first ICC tournament as a skipper.

England didn't get the perfect start in the low-scoring chase and lost 3 wickets in the powerplay itself. The star English all-rounder Ben Stokes stood till the end and ensured that the English side would win the T20 World Cup. He played a match winning unbeaten knock of 52 runs in 49 balls.

It was always going to be @TheRealPCB bowling up against @ECB_cricket batting power house . But we didn't have enough on the board . Great fight still by @TheRealPCB bowlers .in the end better team in the day won . Congratulations to @ECB_cricket

 Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) November 13, 2022

This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played ?

 Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. ?

Fantastic achievement. ??

It was a closely fought final and would've been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured.

What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal

 Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

Sam Curran won both the player of the match and player of the tournament for his astonishing bowling performance in the final and throughout the tournament. Curran's performance with ball was the real game changer for England. He grabbed 3 wickets in four overs and just gave 12 runs. He grabbed a total of 13 wickets in the tournament.

Congratulations in laws !! @benstokes38 great knock in a big pressure game !! #PakistanVsEngland #T20WorldCupFinal

 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 13, 2022

Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team in the tourney?

 AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 13, 2022

?

 Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

We love u & proud of u all team Pakistan. We should all proud of the incredible journey to get to the final. U guys inspired many with ur resilience & team unity. Thank u team Pakistan for lovely & amazing memories #ICCT20WorldCup2022

 Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 13, 2022

The cricket fraternity congratulated the Jos Buttler-led English side for the win. Pakistani cricketers depicted their sadness. Shoaib Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji. Mohammad Hafeez thanked Babar Azam and Co for ther performance.