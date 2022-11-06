Adelaide: Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh got one last chance to qualify for the semi-finals after Netherlands pulled off one of the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history by defeating Temba Bavuma’s South Africa at the Adelaide Oval by 13 runs.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. However, BAN lost last match’s star Litton Das early in the third over itself. Soumya Sarkar was joining a good partnership with Najmul Shanto but it was ended by Shadab Khan.

Shadab Khan struck again on the very next ball and dismissed Shakib al Hasan. However, this dismissal raised a controversy as the ultra edge made a visible spike when the ball was near Shakib’s bat. Shakib too went for the review right away but was shocked when the third umpire gave him an out despite the visible spike. The ball was near the bat and ground, so umpire possibly went with on field umpire’s decision.

The decision can turn out game changing and as expected received fuming reaction from the fans across the world.

