Lahore: Less than a week back the T20 World Cup 2022 schedule was released by the International Cricket Council and all eyes were on the India-Pakistan clash. With India set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG, the predictions have already begun. After having beaten India in 2021 in the T20 WC stage, the Babar Azam-led side would start favourites without a doubt.

With still about nine months to go for the clash, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has already made his prediction. Akhtar reckons Pakistan would win the match. He also said that Pakistan is a better side than India in the T20s. “We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket,” he told ANI.

Akhtar blamed the Indian media for mounting pressure on its players. He added: “It’s the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it’s normal for India to lose.”