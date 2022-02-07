New Delhi: The much anticipated India vs Pakistan match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 2022. The tickets went on sale for the general public yesterday with the price ranging from $30.00 to $110.00.

“Children’s tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20,” the ICC said in its press release.

The chances of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match getting sold out in a jiffy is pretty high but anyone interested can still get lucky by joining the waitlist. There are tickets that may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes.

Joining the waitlist would also ensure getting regular updates through email about the status and availability of the tickets of a specific match.

“To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, a new campaign ‘This is the Big Time’ was launched featuring some of the giants of international T20 cricket to showcase the unmissable nature of the most vibrant and action-packed global event Australia will host in 2022,” the release added.

“The larger-than-life concept features stars of the game peering into skyscrapers, emerging from iconic waterways and making the city streets tremble with their imposing size,” according to the release.

“Australia’s big-hitting Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India’s rising star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, feature in the three-part TVC campaign, with Williamson’s released today (February 7) and the Maxwell and Pant versions to be aired later this month,” the ICC said.

The tickets have gone on sale via: https://tickets.t20worldcup.com/Content/wt20/matches.aspx