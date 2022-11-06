Melbourne: Team India qualified for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals with Netherlands pulling one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history by defeating South Africa. This also provided the Indian arch-rivals with an opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals. Rohit Sharma and company take on Zimbabwe in the last match of super 12.

The Men in Blue included Rishabh Pant in the playing 11 in place of Dinesh Karthik. This was also the first match for Pant in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it didn’t turn out to be a perfect outing as his innings came to an end in just 5 balls. He got out after scoring just 3 runs.

Although Pant’s dismissal was much more of a highlight. Rishabh Pant hit a ball from Sean Williams but it was caught in deep by Ryan Burl. If it wasn’t for Ryan’s athleticism and efforts that shot could have gone for a boundary. However, changed the result.

The effort from Ryan Burl has gone viral on the internet. It was one of the finest catches taken in the tournament so far. However, fans are really disappointed in Rishabh Pant’s short outing.

Suryakumar Yadav once again played an astonishing knock. He scored 61 runs of just 25 balls and helped the Indian side put 186 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 5 wickets. KL Rahul scored a half century too. Team India has already qualified for the semi-finals but winning this match would put them on top of their group table.