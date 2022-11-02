Adelaide: The Modern day great has once again written a new record in front of his name. Virat Kohli surpassed the Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He missed this opportunity in the match against Proteas as he got out after scoring just 12 runs.

Virat was just short of 28 runs before India’s match against South Africa. He recorded another milestone in this match despite scoring just 12 runs. He became the second-only batter to score 1000 plus runs in T20 World Cups. However, he fell short by just 16 runs to surpass Jayawardene.

The average of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup is 84.75 pic.twitter.com/us17HrnUAn Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022

The former Sri Lankan captain scored 1016 runs in 31 matches of the T20 World Cup during his career with an average of 39.07. Virat Kohli surpassed his record during the match against Bangladesh played at the Adelaide Oval. Virat has been in tremendous form ever since Asia Cup 2022 and he continued that form in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat scored a match-winning unbeaten 82 runs in India’s opening match against Pakistan and then followed it with another unbeaten half-century knock of 62 runs against the Netherlands. Virat went through a rough patch and he came out of it and proved why he is hailed as the modern-day great and one of the greatest batters to step on the cricketing field.

The form Virat is currently in is not only important for India’s victory but also boosts the confidence of the rest of the team members.