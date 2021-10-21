Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli would be eyeing to get back to scoring big against Pakistan when they meet each other in their opening encounter of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and the tickets have already been sold out.

The Indian captain have so far been in ominous touch against Pakistan in the T20 Internationals and come this Sunday if the Babar Azam-led side fail to get rid of him early, it might be curtains for them. Kohli is possibly the only player in the Indian ranks who is yet to be dismissed by Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

The 32-year-old has so far played in six matches against Pakistan in T20Is and has scored 254 runs in six innings at an average of 84.66. Kohli has maintained a strike rate of 118.69 and already has two half-centuries to his name, 78 unbeaten being the highest of the two.

The strike rate might be a tad below-par but it should also be taken into account that some of the matches that he has been part of were low-scoring encounters and were on difficult pitches, the latest being the one played in Kolkata in 2016 which was very spinner friendly.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be well aware of the threat Kohli brings to the table and would love to see his back early in a match that has a history of swinging like a pendulum. With a pace attack comprising of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, Pakistan would be hoping to restrict a strong Indian batting line-up.