New Delhi: New Zealand have already qualified for the Final of the T20 World Cup 2021 and the Kiwis now await for their opponent for the final showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Former Indian international Aakash Chopra backs Babar Azam-led Pakistan to beat Australia in the second semi-final of the tournament.

Chopra while speaking at his YouTube channel said that Pakistan won’t be repeating history but will create a new history of it’s own.

“Pakistan will win. History won’t repeat itself but a new history will be rewritten.”

Aakash also made it clear that the likes of Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi will surely be the best bowlers in today’s match with spinners Adam Zampa and Shadab Khan playing support to them.

“Two or more wickets will fall in the two powerplays. Both teams will attack with the new ball. Second, I believe left-arm seamers – Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi – will clinch three or more wickets together at various stages of the game. Leg-spinners [Adam] Zampa and Shadab [Khan] will pick up two more wickets together as well. Pakistan, for an Asian nation, don’t play leg-spin as well as they should,” the former cricketer predicts.

The cricketer turned commentator said that batting second is a must at the Dubai pitch as the team batting second have it easy at times.

“The match is in Dubai so the toss is quite crucial because it decides which team will bat second and have it easy. We have seen this a lot of times. But this doesn’t mean the team batting first can’t win; if you put up a good score, you can win as well. I had this suggestion that final and semi-finals should have started earlier than usual because considering the dew, let’s not make toss the most important thing because contest is fun only when the match is equally exciting after the toss. If the toss starts favouring [one team] more then you starting winning by luck,” Chopra told.