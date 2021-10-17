New Delhi: Twitter is buzzing over the roof as #ban_pak_cricket trends on social media as furious Indians took to the social media site to oppose the attacks on Indian Army during an anti-terror operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

India will open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group 2 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October. Before the much anticipated clash, Indians condemned the attacks led by a Pakistani terrorist group of the LeT on the Indian soldiers and have now demanded to ban Pakistan cricket as they cannot afford to play a match against a nation which play host to terrorism.

Here are some of the reactions on the social media site.

#ban_pak_cricket No need of cricket with terrorists country Pakistan Our beloved India is more important than entertainment we don’t want any relation with Pakistan. Sakshi Singh (@SakshiSingh_11) October 17, 2021

India should not play any match with Pakistan which nurtures terrorists. I request BCCI that India cancel all its matches with Pakistan.#ban_pak_cricket 🇮🇳RUPESH RATHORE 🇮🇳 🚩🔱 🔱🚩 (@RupeshR25241167) October 17, 2021

It’s better to loose 3 points than playing with Murders of Indian soldiers and Indian minorities in Pakistan, Its no shame to not play but let’s show the world we don’t stand with Pakistan.#ban_pak_cricket #BCCI #PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/MYk2dXlMEQ Akash Tiwari (@akasht432) October 17, 2021

The nation is more important. We don’t want ant ties with Pakistan. #ban_pak_cricket #JaiHind #JaiHindKiSena Sonali Rout (@soonalit) October 17, 2021

Now because of the horrid attacks, we have to wait and see whether it will affect the blockbuster clash of the tournament.