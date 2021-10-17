<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Twitter is buzzing over the roof as #ban_pak_cricket trends on social media as furious Indians took to the social media site to oppose the attacks on Indian Army during an anti-terror operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. <p></p> <p></p>India will open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group 2 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October. Before the much anticipated clash, Indians condemned the attacks led by a Pakistani terrorist group of the LeT on the Indian soldiers and have now demanded to ban Pakistan cricket as they cannot afford to play a match against a nation which play host to terrorism. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some of the reactions on the social media site. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ban_pak_cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ban_pak_cricket</a> <p></p>No need of cricket with terrorists country Pakistan <p></p>Our beloved India is more important than entertainment we don't want any relation with Pakistan.</p> <p></p> Sakshi Singh (@SakshiSingh_11) <a href="https://twitter.com/SakshiSingh_11/status/1449645090201239554?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India should not play any match with Pakistan which nurtures terrorists. I request BCCI that India cancel all its matches with Pakistan.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ban_pak_cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ban_pak_cricket</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;RUPESH RATHORE &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; &#x1f6a9;&#x1f531; &#x1f531;&#x1f6a9; (@RupeshR25241167) <a href="https://twitter.com/RupeshR25241167/status/1449644032678719490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's better to loose 3 points than playing with Murders of Indian soldiers and Indian minorities in Pakistan, Its no shame to not play but let's show the world we don't stand with Pakistan.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ban_pak_cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ban_pak_cricket</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMOIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMOIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/MYk2dXlMEQ">pic.twitter.com/MYk2dXlMEQ</a></p> <p></p> Akash Tiwari (@akasht432) <a href="https://twitter.com/akasht432/status/1449608108045598724?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The nation is more important. We don't want ant ties with Pakistan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ban_pak_cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ban_pak_cricket</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JaiHind?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JaiHind</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JaiHindKiSena?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JaiHindKiSena</a></p> <p></p> Sonali Rout (@soonalit) <a href="https://twitter.com/soonalit/status/1449640007061229572?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Now because of the horrid attacks, we have to wait and see whether it will affect the blockbuster clash of the tournament.